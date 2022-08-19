Co-host of The Five, Jessica Tarlov, offered a vigorous defense of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act on Friday telling her co-hosts “just because it’s not your politics doesn’t mean that it doesn’t count.”

The conversation began with Judge Jeanine Pirro hitting President Joe Biden for taking so many vacation days.

“The president has taken 150, 150 vacation days. That is five months off in a year and six or seven months. That is crazy,” argued Tarlov, who sits in the top-rated show’s “liberal seat.”

“And the Democrats at this point are saying we’ve got to build Joe up, even though half of us don’t want him to run again, even though most of us don’t think the guy’s capable of finishing a thought or a sentence because it’s important to us so that we can win,” Pirro added, pivoting to electoral politics.

“You know, Jessica, it’s a good point. He’s been on vacation. I mean, he got elected from the basement, so maybe he can get reelected on vacation,” said guest co-host Joey Jones.

“Maybe there’s a strategy there. But is this Biden’s win? Is this Biden’s victory or is this Chuck Schumer’s victory?” Jones asked.

“It’s Democrats’ victories. And that’s the decision that people make. Kate is not wrong. Biden is personally unpopular. He’s been inching up. He’s now around 40% popularity,” Tarlov responded, noting the earlier heavy criticism of Biden.

“But the Democrats, as a party, as the choice of Americans heading into the midterms, are getting increasingly popular now, tied in terms of who’s favored to win, to take, to be in charge of Congress,” she added.

“We’re favored to win the Senate. Mitch McConnell was caught yesterday by a reporter, asked about what he thought was going to happen and he said that they’re not likely to take back the Senate,” she continued.

“A few months ago, Mitch McConnell felt pretty good about those odds in terms of who’s actually happy about those legislative wins. Just an example, diabetics, people who use insulin, for instance. Whip Clyburn shared a story about his now past wife, Emily, who took insulin. She paid 1200 dollars a month for her doses. This will be down to $35 a month because of the fact that now Medicare can negotiate drug prices due to the inflation rate,” Tarlov continued.

The discussion then turned into a back and forth regarding the price of prescription drugs. Tarlov noted the price caps have yet to take effect, but that the policy is popular.

“People. I’m just saying. So it’s unfair to reduce the thing that is unequivocally a good thing to just oh, ‘it’s one good thing.’”

“There are a bunch of good things in there. And just because it’s not your politics doesn’t mean that it doesn’t count,” she added.

“It’s about saving people’s lives. It’s making sure that they have health care. Oh, yes, health care saves people’s lives,” Tarlov responded after Pirro dismissed the legislation as a bill “about Green energy.”

“When history looks back at the first two years of the Biden term, they will see the American Rescue Act. They will see bipartisan infrastructure, the PACT Act, the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act. They will see that al-Zawahiri is dead. They will see record jobs numbers. They will see low unemployment,” She continued listing achievements including bills for veterans’ healthcare and rebuilding the U.S. manufacturing base.

“And I’m not saying that they will say Joe Biden was God’s gift to the presidency, but do not reduce what has been accomplished in this term. And Democrats got that done with the slimmest of majorities,” Tarlov concluded.

The cohosts offered no resistance and Jones moved on to the next segment, concluding, “Well, if Democrats are trying to separate themselves from radical progressives, someone needs to let Joe Biden know about that.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

