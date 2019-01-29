Team of Vipers Author Cliff Sims Details How Sean Spicer Pushed Inauguration Crowd ‘Debacle’

Cliff Sims joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to continue the media tour for his new book, during which, he was asked about Sean Spicer‘s lies on President Trump‘s behalf.

The former White House communications aide was asked about the section of Team of Vipers where he described how he helped the former press secretary sell the false claim that Trump’s inauguration crowd was the biggest in U.S. history.

Sims explained that he included that part of his book as part of his self-criticism, saying “it’s one of the biggest regrets I have in the White House because the first piece of work I put my hands to was a debacle.”

Even as Sims said he “never felt like I was asked directly to lie,” he was asked how he felt about his work on a human level, and “do you think Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders have been asked to lie and have, in fact, lied on TV?”

His response:

“I think Sarah – who I think is a very good person and who does a good job – she goes out without all of the facts and you find out after the fact that what she said was not exactly correct.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com