Tearful Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Husband’s Parents Both Died of Covid Recently: ‘It is Not a Hoax’

There has been a firehose of political news over the past week, so much so that many have overlooked the deadly ravages of the Covid-19 contagion. This week alone, the daily average of Covid-related deaths in the United States got dangerously close to 4,000, with no indication that it will abate any time soon.

It is in this context that The View co-host Sunny Hostin shared the tragic news that both of her husband’s parents recently succumbed to the Coronavirus in an emotional and moving segment. Hostin mentioned her husband Manny, who lost his father on December 28th, and he lost his mother on New Year’s Day, “both to Covid, and they were both physicians, and they were both very careful.”

Hostin fought back tears as she lovingly recalled her in-laws before thanking the “doctors and nurses that gave them such incredible care.”

“They’re doing God’s work,” she added. “Letting us facetime with Manny’s parents while they were passing away, you know, despite all of that, they didn’t make it.”

She finished by imploring her audience to not overlook the public health risk presented by the coronavirus. “Covid is very, very serious. It is not a joke. It is not a hoax.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]