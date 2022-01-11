Ted Cruz Demands Biden White House ‘Fess Up’ About FBI’s Possible Role in Trump-Era Capitol Riot

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) demanded that the Biden White House “fess up” as to whether people working for the Trump White House in 2021 participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During a hearing on Tuesday morning, Cruz questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. The Texas Republican pressed her on whether federal law enforce officers were involved.

Cruz asked about Ray Epps, a man who was seen on video attempting to inspire others to enter the Capitol last January. The Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the riot has said Epps was not a federal law enforcement officer.

Cruz asked Sanborn:

Who is Ray Epps? There are a lot of people who are understandably very concerned about Mr. Epps. On the night of January 5th, 2021, Epps wandered around the crowd that had gathered and there is video out there of him chanting ‘tomorrow, we need to get into the Capitol.’ This behavior was so strange the crowd began chanting, ‘Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed.’ Ms. Sanborn, was Ray Epps a Fed?

The senator appeared on Fox News later that evening to discuss the hearing with host Sean Hannity. Cruz fumed that the Biden administration needs to be transparent about whether agencies such as the FBI have become politicized.

“Unfortunately, under Joe Biden we have seen an incredibly partisan Department of Justice,” Cruz said. “And both the Department of Justice and the FBI have an arrogance that they are not accountable to anyone, they can stonewall, so it should be very easy for the FBI to say, ‘No, no federal agents participated in violent crimes.'”

Cruz went on to argue that the DOJ and, more specifically, the FBI, had maliciously targeted former President Donald Trump during his term in office.

He then demanded transparency from Biden about what went on at those agencies before the president was ever inaugurated.

“I asked the FBI, is Mr. Epps an agent of the FBI, is he an informant of the FBI and she stonewalled, refused to answer,” Cruz said. “We know the FBI put him out on the list they wanted information about and then magically he disappeared.

“There needs to be transparency, and the Biden administration needs to fess up.”

