Ted Cruz Demands Merrick Garland Be ‘On Watch’ for Potential Violence Against Pro-Life Groups, Churches: ‘Real Risk of Violence’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to be “on watch” for potential violence against churches, pro-life groups, and pregnancy centers, arguing Democrats are “encouraging” violence in response to the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Appearing on Fox News on Friday, Cruz reacted to footage of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) protesting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. Waters said “the hell with the Supreme Court” and called for open defiance against the ruling. Cruz compared the comments to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently warning conservative justices like Brett Kavanaugh they will face a “whirlwind” if Roe v. Wade was overturned. Cruz argued there is a “real risk of violence” following the SCOTUS decision.

I think there is a real risk of violence. We have seen multiple Democrats now, including Maxine Waters, before that Chuck Schumer, before that the [Joe] Biden White House, effectively encouraging violence. Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened Justice Kavanaugh and [Neil] Gorsuch by name, said you have unleashed the whirlwind, you won’t know what hit you, that’s almost exactly what Maxine Waters said there, and I gotta say it’s really cynical to see Democrats condoning violence. I call upon Merrick Garland, the attorney general, to be on watch to stop any violence today, not to allow radicals who want to employee mob violence, to threaten the Supreme Court, to threaten churches, to threaten pro-life pregnancy center, to enforce the rule of law.

Cruz added people upset with the Supreme Court’s ruling need to respect the “democratic process” and Democrats encouraging violence should be “ashamed.”

“You have a right to speak, but you don’t have a right to engage in violence and this administration and the Democrats who are condoning it and actively encouraging it should be ashamed and they need to stop because they are endangering people’s lives,” the senator said.

In Friday remarks, President Joe Biden encouraged protesters to remain peaceful, something that won him rare praise from Cruz.

“I was grateful that President Biden urged the protestors to stay peaceful and not engage in violence, that was the right thing to do. He’s been absent for a long time, I’m glad he said that today and I hope that the message they take to heart,” Cruz said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com