Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) rejected any concerns about Brett Kavanaugh despite the news that the Supreme Court justice is once again facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

A report from The New York Times delves into the account of Kavanaugh’s classmate from Yale, who claims that he saw the future judge with his pants down at a drunken dorm party “where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The report has prompted political observers to recall the claims of Deborah Ramirez, who accused Kavanaugh of having a similar experience with her at Yale.

The Times also reports that when Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was embroiled in a political firestorm, Ramirez’s legal team gave the FBI a list of potential witnesses who saw the incident where Kavanaugh supposedly wronged her. According to the article, “the FBI interviewed none of them, though we learned many of these potential witnesses tried in vain to reach the FBI on their own.”

When Cruz was asked about this in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the Texas senator dismissed the report as an attempt “to dig up dirt” and a follow-up to the “shameful circus” of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing. As he defended how the Judiciary Committee handled the hearing, Cruz argued that the left has an “obsession…with trying to smear Justice Kavanaugh by going 30 years back with anonymous sources.”

Stephanopoulos countered by noting the FBI’s reportedly-shallow investigation, which critics are condemning as inadequate. Cruz responded by turning the conversation to Christine Blassey Ford, saying Democrats took advantage of her in an attempt to blow up Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“At the end of the day, I think this is The New York Times just being bitter-enders. I bet you the next Democratic debate, they’ll all be saying ‘impeach Kavanaugh, impeach Trump.’ There’s nobody they don’t want to impeach and at some point they just have to let the anger go and recognize that the Democratic process actually moves on and I think it’s time for them to do that.”

Watch above, via ABC.

