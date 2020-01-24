Senator Ted Cruz took a page from President Donald Trump’s “the best defense is a good offense” playbook in a Friday tweet that took a shot at CNN Capitol Hill reporter Manu Raju, and also, quite curiously, played the victim card against one of the more respected reporters inside the beltway.

While covering the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump, Raju caught up with Senator Cruz to ask if he defended Trump’s controversial conduct with Ukraine, which the Texas Senator promptly blew off in lieu of taking a question from NY Times reporter Nicholas Fandos.

Cruz tweeted about the rather innocuous incident:

Tried to ask Ted Cruz if he defends Trump conduct on Ukraine, and if Trump call with Zelensky was “perfect.” He said: “You asked a question last night let me let someone else ask a question.” Then @npfandos asked the same question, he ignored it. He took one other q, then split — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 24, 2020

Ignoring the basic rule of “never punching down” Cruz went after Raju in a remarkably pointed way by wading back into last week’s dust-up between the CNN reporter and Senator Martha McSally.

For those with a very short memory, last Thursday the unelected Arizona Senator notoriously went after Raju on Capitol Hill for asking if she will vote to allow witnesses to testify and for new evidence to be accounted for in the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. McSally replied “You’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you,” to which Raju replied, “You’re not going to comment?” “You’re a liberal hack,” McSally repeated.

Cruz went full mean girl in replying to Raju’s tweet, first mentioning the “pissing fight” with McSally before acting like a petulant and two-faced middle schooler saying “EVERY GOP Senator agreed you were the MOST partisan/unfair Cap Hill reporter,” before calling Raju “obnoxious.” Cruz tweeted:

Manu, in your pissing fight w/ @MarthaMcSally EVERY GOP Senator agreed you were the MOST partisan/unfair Cap Hill reporter. Rather than address problem, CNN top brass “released the hounds” on McSally. Your Qs aren’t hard, but when you’re obnoxious, we answer other reporters’ Qs. https://t.co/5v6ID0NRJh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2020

White House reporter Andrew Feinberg defended Raju and called Cruz’s description as “absurd” before explaining an alternative retelling of the Raju/McSally dust-up that plainly speaks for itself.

Respectfully, @tedcruz that’s absurd. If anything it is unelected Senator @MarthaMcSally’s “pissing fight” since she started it by having a staffer video her performatively insulting @mkraju so she could fundraise off @realDonaldTrump praising her for attacking a @CNN reporter. https://t.co/rp5doc8X0L — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 24, 2020

