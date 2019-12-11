Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that the FBI’s decision to send “in spies” and “a wiretap” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was more like “Beavis and Butt-Head” than fictional spy Jason Bourne, during Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s hearing on Wednesday.

“I can tell you from my time at the Department of Justice and from my time in law enforcement, any responsible leader when hearing that you’re talking about sending in spies and sending in a wiretap on any presidential nominee should say, ‘What in the hell are we doing?'” declared Cruz. “And by the way, the people up the chain who are saying ‘We didn’t know,’ if you had responsible leadership there’s no more important decision than you make.”

“I can tell you, when I was at DOJ, if someone said let’s tap Hillary Clinton or let’s tap Bill Clinton or John Kerry, the people there would have said, ‘What in the hell are you talking about?'” he continued, adding, “What was going on here, this wasn’t Jason Bourne. This was Beavis and Butt-Head.”

Despite laughter from others in the room, as the time was passed to Amy Klobuchar, she remarked, “I want to tone things down here a little bit.”

