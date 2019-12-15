Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told ABC News that although President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine appeared improper, he argued Trump was uncovering corruption.

What I said is there’s an appearance of impropriety, and that appearance allows political opponents exploit it, to turn it into the circus we have seen, but what I have also said is there is real prima facie evidence of corruption,” Cruz told George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday, going on to allege Hunter Biden’s position with the Ukrainian gas company Burisma was “serious evidence” of corruption.

“There have been investigations and there’s no evidence of wrongdoing,” Stephanopoulos pushed back.

“Who is investigating it when you say there’s no evidence of wrongdoing? Hunter Biden hasn’t testified. On a face, there’s a lot of smoke there,” Cruz responded.

Cruz also attacked House Democrats like Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, who were also interviewed on the program by Stephanopoulos.

“I think this is the beginning of the end for this show trial that we have seen in the house. I think it’s going to come to the Senate. We’re going to have fair proceedings, and then it’s not going anywhere because the facts aren’t there,” Cruz said.

Watch above, via ABC News.

