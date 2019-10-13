Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants Rudy Giuliani to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and says it’s inappropriate for President Donald Trump to ask foreign powers to investigate his political opponents for him.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked Cruz during an interview on Sunday if its “appropriate” for Trump to have asked China to investigate the Biden family.

“Of course not,” Cruz answered. “Elections in the U.S. should be decided by Americans. It’s not the business of foreign countries, any foreign countries, to be interfering in our elections.”

When Brennan noted the relevance between Trump’s request to China and the president’s Ukraine scandal, she asked Cruz if he would like to see Giuliani testify about his controversial actions on Trump’s behalf.

“I don’t know what Rudy has been saying. I do know, though, that we should decide our elections and the American people should make the decisions,” said Cruz. “I think it would make a lot of sense for Rudy to testify… That’s ultimately a question for Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, but I’d like to see Rudy testify, yes.”

Graham was open to the idea of Giuliani’s testimony last week.

Brennan’s question to Cruz comes as Giuliani is facing a federal criminal investigation over his part in the Ukraine scandal. Trump told Fox News last night that he stands with Giuliani and still considers him his personal attorney.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com