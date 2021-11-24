‘The Criminals Are Winning’: Former Homicide Detective Tells Officials ‘Get This Defunding the Police Crap Off of Your Plate’

Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams addressed the issue of cash bail on Wednesday and said too many violent criminals are being allowed back on the streets.

America’s Newsroom host Dana Perino quoted a letter from the House Oversight Committee to New York district attorneys that read in part, “We have grave concerns that excessive bail amounts are leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and contributing to a humanitarian crisis in New York City’s jail system, particularly on Rikers Island.”

She then cited instances where people committed violent crimes while being out on bail. The issue has been in the news lately, particularly after a man in Wisconsin out on bail rammed his vehicle into people during a parade, killing six and injuring dozens.

“It’s like we should just open the jail cells and let any and everybody out,” Williams said. “That’s ridiculous. We have violent criminals out here who are killing people, who are harming and maiming and injuring citizens in this country. You know, if you want to look at bail reform and you want to look at non-violent criminals, well, I don’t have a problem with that. But when we just take the bathwater and throw everyone out into these various metropolitan cities, all we are doing is creating havoc for ourselves. And an excellent example of that is what happened there in Waukesha, Wisconsin.”

Guest host Benjamin Hall asked Williams about rising homicide rates in Washington, D.C. and other “Democratic-run cities.”

“What’s happened is, just the fact that the criminals are winning,” said Williams. “They’re taking over our major metropolitan cities.”

Williams said the reason is that city officials aren’t allowing police officers to do their jobs.

“We’re in this crazy defund the police movement at this immediate time,” he said. “That is a tragedy. We are more concerned about the rights of the criminals than we are of the law-abiding citizens in these various communities. We need to wake up before it is too late. And I’m very, very concerned about that, Benjamin, right now. The criminals are winning. Please, I implore these city officials to wake up, get this defunding the police crap off of your plate. Start helping and looking and feeling that you want to help the law-abiding citizens in these communities to remain safe.”

Watch above via Fox News.

