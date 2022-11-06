‘Terrible Idea!’ Republican NH Gov. Chris Sununu Laughs and Mocks Trump for His Reportedly Soon-to Come 2024 Announcement

Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu laughed and mocked what he called the “terrible idea” of Donald Trump potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid right after the midterm elections.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan interviewed Sununu on Sunday for Face The Nation, and after discussing the latter’s predictions for the midterms, they turned to Trump’s increasingly–obvious plans to run for president again. This prompted Brennan to ask what kind of impact will Trump’s candidacy have, and whether Sununu thinks anyone could defeat the former president in a Republican primary.

Sununu answered by predicting Trump’s involvement “will have no effect on anything” as far as the Republican Party is concerned. He then added, while laughing, “announcing you’re going to run for office between an election and Christmas is a terrible idea.”

“One thing I can say for America is, we’re all going to be really happy one way or the other that the election is over come Tuesday,” Sununu went on. “Everyone’s going to want to take a breath and reengage with their families and deal with some really serious issues. And then, politics really gets back into the mix of things in early ‘23.”

Sununu concluded by hypothesizing that the Republican presidential primary will still see “eight to maybe a dozen other candidates” competing for the nomination, regardless of Trump. He also offered his prediction that President Joe Biden won’t seek re-election.

Watch above via CBS.

