‘Terrifying Thought’: Ex-Trump Aide Warns MTG’s ‘National Divorce’ Comes From Extreme-Right Leaders

Former Trump communications director, Alyssa Farah Griffin, laid out on The View why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) calling for a “national divorce” is not just another “absurd” statement from the controversial lawmaker but a comment that should be deeply concerning to Americans.

Co-host Sara Haines introduced the segment, based on Greene’s Monday tweet, in which she declared, “We need a national divorce.”

“We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” Greene concluded.

Haines broke down some of the reactions to Greene’s tweet, noting, “I think the Republican Utah governor said it best – Spencer Cox.”

“Yeah, we don’t need a divorce. We need marriage counseling. And that’s really what it is like, he said, ‘We don’t we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. The healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival.’ I mean, it doesn’t take much, as you said, to think that through,” Haines argued.

“And the red states lost; I think she knows that?” added Sunny Hostin.

“The southern states lost,” shot back Farah Griffin, adding:

But at that same poll, 47% of Democrats also support it. But it feels very take your ball and go home. Like in practicality, how do you stand up a national defense? How do you have commerce when you know California is here and then a bunch of red states are in the middle? It’s an absurd notion. But I always caution this with Marjorie Taylor Greene, she’s so easy to make fun of. Like she’s good for a laugh because it’s so absurd sometimes, but sometimes things she says are very dangerous.

“But this is the woman who brought us like space lasers and absurd things. This actually sounded like a coherent yet terrible and terrifying thought. This national divorce. I kind of assumed it comes from someone like Steve Bannon or some kind of a far-right thought leader that’s pushing…” Griffin added as Hostin jumped in.

“Does that scare you more?” Hostin asked.

“That scares me more because that’s also how we got…” Farah Griffin replied.

“He was the key behind election denialism on January 6th and just getting people, and I want to be clear on how I say this to challenge the elections, fight tooth and nail, and like do not certify the results. This has all the markings of someone like him. Maybe it’s not him, maybe it’s a Roger Stone, but it was a little too coherent a thought, even though it is absurd for Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Farah Griffin concluded.

“That’s one thing you said this morning. I took it more seriously than just her crazy space laser stuff,” Hostin replied.

The co-hosts went on to discuss Greene’s influence in the House Republican conference and her newfound power in the GOP. “I mean she’s on Homeland Security, talking about Civil War,” concluded Hostin as the segment wound down.

