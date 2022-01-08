Terrifying Video Shows Giant Rock Wall Collapse on Brazilian Boaters in Fatal Tragedy

A tragedy unfolded in Brazil when an enormous rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed down on four boats, killing and injuring several people.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, a shocking view as the spire of rock hit the boats and created an horrific spray of water dousing nearby boats as people watched in dismay.

At least six people were killed, with many more injured and Brazilian news site G1 reporting as many as 20 people are still unaccounted for. Four people currently remain hospitalized, with 27 having been treated and released.

Warning: Content may be disturbing for some viewers.

URGENTE!!! Pedras se soltam de cânion em Capitólio, em Minas, e atingem três lanchas. pic.twitter.com/784wN6HbFy — O Tempo (@otempo) January 8, 2022

WATCH: Part of canyon collapses onto boats in southeast Brazil; at least 1 dead, 15 injured pic.twitter.com/XqaIp01fw0 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 8, 2022

“A rockslide in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio (MG), about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, hit four boats, with at least 34 people, this Saturday (8), and caused six deaths. Firefighters estimate that about 20 people are missing,” reported G1.

Another video on social media shows boaters warning about the imminent collapse, urging the boats to escape the area.

Vídeo mostra momentos antes de rocha desabar em #Capitólio (#MinasGerais). É possível ouvir banhistas avisando sobre risco eminente no local. pic.twitter.com/8GGdVixUFM — Record TV Minas (@recordtvminas) January 8, 2022

The cause of the collapse is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

