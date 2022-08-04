Texas Congresswoman: Biden Executive Order Ensuring Out of State Travel for Women Seeking Abortions Makes Him Look like a ‘Dictator’

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) claimed President Joe Biden is “trying to act as a dictator and as a king” with his actions to help women access abortion after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, Biden signed the second executive order he has issued to ensure abortion access after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization rolled back federal protections for the right to the procedure. The Biden administration says the new order will help low-income people access an abortion through Medicaid if they have to travel out of state to get it, and it urges the Department of Health and Human Services to take action to facilitate abortion access.

Asked for her reaction to the news Thursday on Fox & Friends, Van Duyne said “you’ve got a president who is trying to act as a dictator and as a king.” She accused Biden of “trampling all over states’ rights and trampling all over the Supreme Court decision.”

“We saw that with the Supreme Court decision of Dobbs that you had judges, justices, that decided this was not a constitutionally-provided right,” Van Duyne said, “and that the states have an opportunity to allow their constituents to debate it, to hear from them, to do it publicly, and that’s exactly what you’re seeing. The vote that they just had in Kansas shows that.”

The congresswoman was referring to the vote in Kansas to reject a ballot measure for removing abortion rights protections from the State Constitution. Van Duyne’s referral to the vote comes after Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell pointed to the Kansas vote as proof the Supreme Court brought about “a return to democracy” by overturning Roe.

Van Duyne expanded on that point as she went on by saying “that’s the way it should be. This is a states’ right to decide, in transparency, along with their elected representatives.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

