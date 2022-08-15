Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Insists Bussing Migrants is ‘Not Political’ Before Threatening to Send Busses to Every Democratic City

Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick insisted that bussing migrants is “not political” before threatening to send busses to every liberal city in America.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has drawn the ire of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for sending busses of migrants to New York from the Texas-Mexico border, with the former calling it “just wrong” and the latter saying it is “a political play.”

Appearing on Monday’s America’s Newsroom on Fox News, Patrick denied to co-host Bill Hemmer that the initiative of bussing migrants from Texas to Democrat-led cities like New York City is a political play.

We’re not forcing anyone to get on the bus. Secondly, that’s part of the agreement. You’re going to the destination. And this is not political, Bill. If it’s political, it’s from the mayor who said he’s going to send door knockers to Texas for the November election to help Democrats. That’s the person who’s made it political. And by the way, mayor, don’t threaten Texas. And also, he may spike the Republican turnout so much with that rhetoric that he’s sending New Yorkers to Texas that the Republicans might send him an award after we blow them out in November. But that’s the politics of it. They turned it into politics. This is a disaster.

When asked by Hemmer what point Texas is trying to prove with the buses of migrants to New York City and other Democratic cities, Patrick had a message for Democratic mayors: “Look out your window, you might see a bus coming to you one day in the future. The buses are going to keep coming.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

