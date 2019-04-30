Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick Tears Into ‘Moron’ Beto O’Rourke: ‘He is So Light in the Loafers…’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick more or less called Beto O’Rourke “gay” on Monday night as he railed against the former Texas congressman and his 2020 presidential campaign.

In an interview with Laura Ingraham, Patrick called O’Rourke a “moron” over several of his policy positions, and that led to the Fox News host asking “What happened to this guy? Wasn’t he a little more reasonable not so long ago?”

“He is so light in the loafers, he floats off the ground at times,” Patrick responded. He went on to claim that he doesn’t like to call people names before calling O’Rourke “idiotic” for his views on border security and reparations to the descendants of slaves.

Since “light in the loafers” is a bit of an old-fashioned expression, Urban Dictionary defines the saying as “to be homosexual” or “refers to a male who is perceived to be gay or homosexual.”

Ingraham, perhaps sensing that Patrick would be accused of homophobia, threw him a lifeline by asking “you just meant not consequential, correct? You didn’t mean any pejorative, right?”

“No, no, no! What I mean is he flaps his arms a lot,” said Patrick. “I meant he’s a lightweight.”

