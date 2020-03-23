Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, argued on Fox News tonight that he would be willing to “take a chance on” survival in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic if it means ensuring a prosperous country for future generations of Americans.

Patrick tonight acknowledged to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson he’s in the “high-risk pool” and while he’s following guidelines, “I’m not living in fear of COVID-19, I’m living in fear of what’s happening to this country.”

He went on to say, “No one reached out to me and said as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren. And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”

Patrick brought up the very real economic concerns around the country and said, “Let’s get back to work, let’s get back to living, let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that.”

“You’re basically saying that this disease could take your life but that’s not the scariest thing to you. They’s something that would be worse than dying,” Carlson said.

Patrick said yes, adding, “If I get sick, I’ll go and try to get better, but if I don’t, I don’t, and I’m not trying to think of any kind of morbid way, Tucker, I’m just saying that we’ve got a choice here and we are going to be in a total collapse, recession, depression, collapse in our society of this goes on another several months, there won’t be any jobs to come back to for many people.”

“We all want to live with our grandchildren as long as we can, but the point is our biggest gift we give to our country and our children and our grandchildren is the legacy of our country and right now, that is at risk and I feel like as the president said, the mortality rate is so low, do we have to shut down the whole country for this? I think we can get back to work.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]