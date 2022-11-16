Texas Mayor Blasts Abbott’s Border ‘Invasion’ Rhetoric During Fox Appearance, Dismisses ‘Both Parties’ for Non-Action

Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal (D) called out Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) and other Republicans who have described an “invasion” at the border during a Fox News appearance.

Villarreal argued during an interview with Charles Payne that such language can lead to “discriminatory immigration policies.”

“I disagree with the governor regarding immigration as an invasion trope because this type of rhetoric has resulted in discriminatory immigration policies throughout American history,” he said after praising Title 42 for helping the massive flow of migrants at the border.

Villarreal described the border as a “humanitarian crisis.”

“It is a humanitarian crisis and we have to call it for what it is. It is a crisis. There’s no doubt,” he said.

Abbott declared an “invasion” at the border this week and announced additional security.

“I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion,” the Republican tweeted.

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

The Democrat’s criticism wasn’t just saved for Republicans as he blasted “both parties” for inaction on immigration reform for decades.

“Ending title 42 will create an influx of immigrants coming through our port of entry, which is so unfortunate because Congress has failed to address our broken immigration system,” he said.

Payne pushed back slightly on Villarreal taking issue with the “invasion” rhetoric, arguing certain language is used to “deter” migrants from making the dangerous trek where they could fall victim to the elements or cartels.

Villarreal argued cartels are “utilizing” information out of the U.S. to victimize more people. Without real action from the federal government, he also suggested Abbott and border officials from the U.S. and Mexico have a summit to determine what more can be done on the state level. Both parties, he argued, have for too long ignored tackling immigration reform.

“Neither party has delivered comprehensive immigration reform in over 30-plus years,” the mayor said.

Watch above via Fox News

