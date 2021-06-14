Texas Mud Race Goes Horribly Wrong When Car Careens Into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring at Least 7

A mud race in El Paso County, Texas went horribly wrong Sunday evening when one of the drivers lost control of his car and careened into the crowd of spectators. One person has died and at least seven were injured.

CNN reporter Rosa Flores confirmed the casualties with the local county sheriff, who also told her that so far their preliminary investigation had not revealed why exactly this car suddenly left the track.

Spectator video showed the car sharply veering left, hitting several other vehicles, then breaking through the guardrail and into the crowd.

Another attendee of the race told CNN that a security guard had warned them about the danger from the fast-moving cars, saying that the mud tracks were “a lot faster this time around — be careful, keep your eye out.”

“When they started the race, sure enough, didn’t last long before he crashed into a pile of people and cars,” she added.

The person who died was Willie Valadez Ramirez, 21 years old. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Two others remained at the hospital in critical but stable condition.

