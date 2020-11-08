Comedian Dave Chappelle opened his Saturday Night Live monologue deriding President Donald Trump and Covid-19 deniers, saying at one point, “Thank God for Covid, someone had to lock these murderous whites up.”

Following news that former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner over Trump, Chappelle said Saturday was a “pretty incredible day” before memorializing his great grandfather.

” I was thinking about a person I never actually met but I heard about all my life,” Chappelle said. “I was thinking about my great-grandfather, who apparently, by all accounts, was a very great man. He was born a slave in South Carolina. He was a slave for 10 years of his life. And when the northerners came down, they started educating some of the newly freed black children, and he learned how to read. Become a man of education and dedicated his life to three things: Education, freedom of Black people, Jesus Christ.”

“Pretty amazing story my great-grandfather had,” Chappelle continued. “I thought about him all day today because I wish I could see him now. I wish he could see me. Because I wonder what he would say. This week I flew to New York on a private jet to host Saturday Night Live. Netflix started streaming a show that bears his name, ‘The Chappelle Show.’ HBO Max is streaming it. And I didn’t get paid for any of it.”

Chappelle also recalled a text he got from a friend in London after the projected results were finalized.

“She said, ‘The world feels like a safer place now that America has a new president,” Chappelle said. “And I said, ‘That’s great, but America doesn’t.’ You guys remember what life was like before Covid? A mass shooting every week. Anyone remember that? Thank God for Covid. Someone had to lock these murderous whites up, keep them in the house.”

Watch above, via NBC.

