‘Thanks for Nothing’: Fox’s Jeanine Pirro Goes Off, Ends Segment After Guest Says Biden’s ‘Making America Great Again’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro ended a segment Saturday after going off on a guest for invoking Donald Trump’s catchphrase to say President Joe Biden is “making America great again.”

Immigration attorney David Leopold appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine Saturday night, where the two of them instantly collided over the Biden administration’s response to the situation on the U.S. southern border. Much of this sparring match revolved around Leopold and Pirro debating whether the current migrant surge is on track to top a surge that America saw during Trump’s administration.

“Jeanine, just because you say my numbers are wrong, doesn’t mean they’re wrong,” Leopold argued.

Pirro shot back, “No. They’re facts. These are the facts,” which caused Leopold to counter by saying, “They are not facts. Very few things I heard on this show tonight have been facts.”

At one point Leopold brought up the American Rescue Plan in order to say “Republicans don’t want the American people to think about” the bill Biden signed into law.

“President Biden kept his promise,” Leopold said. “He’s putting Covid relief out there. He’s making America better. He’s making America great again.”

“I’m stopping you right now,” Pirro jumped in and said. “I don’t tolerate lies on my shows. He’s bringing Covid into this country after Americans weren’t allowed to go to work, go to church, visit families, or go to funerals.”

Pirro promptly ended the segment as she added, “David Leopold, thanks for being here, and thanks for nothing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

