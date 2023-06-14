‘Thanks So Much For Reading My Books In Prison’: Brian Kilmeade Ends Rod Blagojevich Interview With Hall-of-Fame Sendoff

Brian Kilmeade interviewed convicted felon and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who gave him an unexpected bit of information he used later in the segment.

Blagojevich was convicted on federal corruption charges in 2011 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Some of the convictions were later vacated by an appeals court. His sentence was commuted by Donald Trump in February 2020.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Fox News Tonight, Blagojevich defended the former president in the wake of his arraignment on Tuesday. Trump faces 37 counts in connection with his possession of government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The Department of Justices maintains Trump willfully kept classified documents and obstructed the government’s attempts to recover them on multiple occasions. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Brian, you’re a historian,” Blagojevich said. “In fact, during the 2,896 days I was compelled to shelter in place in prison for politics – not for crimes – I read two of your books, the one on Washington and his spies and the one on Jefferson and the Tripoli pirates. I know you wrote a book about Andrew Jackson and Andrew Jackson reminds me a lot of President Trump.”

The former governor spoke in patriotic platitudes before slamming the prosecution of Trump.

“They’re getting away with it in broad daylight and the so-called mainstream media is going along with this,” Blagojevich said. “I mean, if President Trump was accused of jaywalking, they would say this is some capital crime.”

Kilmeade responded by wondering why Trump did not simply return the documents when the government repeatedly asked he do so. Nevertheless, Blagojevich pressed on.

“KGB, Soviet-style politics has now found a place in the United States,” Blagojevich responded. “Abraham Lincoln is rolling over in his grave and Joseph Stalin is dancing in the streets.”

Moments later, Kilmeade bid his guest farewell.

“Governor, nice to see you,” the host said. “I’ll talk to you soon and thanks so much for reading my books in prison.”

“Thank you,” he replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

