Fox News anchor and reporter Eric Shawn criticized President Donald Trump’s allegations of election voter fraud in Pennsylvania, calling them “baseless,” “a lie”, and “not true.”

Shawn said on Fox News, Friday that Pennsylvania officials “are pushing back against the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud and other problems here,” noting, “They say that the president is basically trying to undermine the credibility of this election, undermine our very democracy itself for our country.”

“What he said yesterday and what he has said in the past about what’s going on here is not true,” Shawn claimed. “For example, the president said that Republican poll watchers are not allowed inside this [convention center]. That’s a lie and is not true.”

“Last night there was a federal court hearing in which the federal judge said that there will be sixty poll watchers allowed. Thirty from the Democratic Party, thirty from the Republican Party,” he explained. “I’ve been told by sources that Republican watchers have been in this arena watching the vote counting since it started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.”

Shawn also pointed out that during Thursday’s federal hearing, “Trump campaign lawyers admitted that there were Republican poll watchers, which was in direct conflict and contradiction of what the president was claiming in his falsehoods during that news conference yesterday.”

“Under the law,” Shawn concluded, watchers “are allowed to be in that massive room behind me. They have to be… they were 25 feet away from the counting. The federal judge moved them to six feet in front of the counting, but the Republicans and Democrats are both there.”

Watch above via Fox News.

