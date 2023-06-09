‘That is a Ridiculous Statement!’ George Stephanopoulos Scoffs at Trump Attorney’s Claim Biden is Trying to ‘Sink’ Trump Candidacy

During a Friday interview, George Stephanopoulos was left dazed and confused by allegations made by Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty about Trump’s recent indictment on Good Morning America.

Trusty has been doing media rounds following news that his client, former President Donald Trump, has been indicted on seven counts surrounding classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

After some perfunctory pleasantries, things got spicy when the GMA host asked his guest if he and the former president believe that no one person is above the law, to which Trusty curiously offered, “No person is below the law.”

“You’ve got these investigations in Delaware that are a thousand times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a SCIF, dozens of years ago,” Trusty then alleged.

A shocked Stephanopoulos interjected, “What are you talking about?! That is a ridiculous statement!”

Trusty then spoke of Special Counsel Robert Herr looking into the classified documents found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden.

Stephanopoulos: I think there are there are countless examples of people who have been charged for similar crimes. But we’re going to. Both sides should wait and see what is actually in the indictment. Meantime, what was President Trump’s reaction last night? Trusty: President Trump? You know, this is this won’t be a news flash. He’s a pretty resilient guy. You know, he’s a pretty tough guy, tough hide in person. So he’s not, you know, crumbling in fear or anything remotely like that. He’s upset by the notion of this indictment. You know, it’s a different conversation when you have a client who’s committed a crime and knows that they’ve done something and finally got in court, that’s a pretty easy conversation or relatively easy conversation as an attorney when you’re actually innocent of the charges and know that this is weaponized and prosecutorial. It’s a different conversation. But what’s interesting to me just kind of stepping out of my role as the attorney and just talking about it kind of person to person when I have this conversation with him, he very quickly pivots to concern about the country. You know, it’s not a real selfish analysis. It’s this is a bad moment for our history. This is our country turning the corner. And as somebody that’s been around criminal justice for over 30 years, I agree with him. It’s a Rubicon we shouldn’t be crossing. Stephanopoulos: But doesn’t the president, don’t you believe in the principle that no person is above the law? If the president committed the same crime that someone else did, shouldn’t he be charged? Trusty: No person is below the law. That’s really the issue here. I mean, you’ve got these investigations in Delaware that are a thousand times more serious by a sitting president who has authorized his DOJ to try to sink the candidacy of his prime opposition while that guy has unsecured documents that he stole out of a SCIF dozens of years ago. So, look, you know, we’re not talking about some sort of favoritism… Stephanopoulos: What are you’ talking about?! That is a ridiculous statement. Trusty: There’s this issue (laughs) Nice try. There’s an issue that anyone that reads any news, the first would agree there’s a parallel track, which is the Delaware documents scandal of Joe Biden, where there’s a special counsel, Rob Herr, that’s investigating it. You know that there were documents that were sensitive, that were marked classified, found in a garage near a Corvette that made their way through Chinatown, through the Penn Biden Center. There’s 850 boxes that have never been fully looked at at the University of Delaware. You have the ultimate unclean hands of a current sitting president who had no declassification, had none of the protections of President Trump. And you literally had to have stolen stuff from a skiff. Even Dick Durbin has commented about how this was an outrageous possession of classified material by vice president at that point. Joe Biden. So that’s what we’re talking about. You can scoff and act like there’s nothing to it, but the whole country knows the basic notion of unequal treatment and fairness. And that’s what’s at issue with this prosecution. Stephanopoulos: I think that is certainly what is at issue. We will see how it played out, because I don’t think you have the evidence to back up any of the charges you just made. Mr. Trustee, thank you very much. Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com