‘That is Total Crap’: CNN’s Keilar Shreds Trump for Pushing ‘Debunked, Illogical Crap’ Throughout Pandemic

CNN’s Brianna Keilar tore into President Donald Trump’s false claims and “debunked illogical crap” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

As Keilar opened up Monday’s show on CNN Newsroom, she immediately pronounced that “the U.S. is losing its battle against the coronavirus, and the federal government is flailing.” She attributed this to “the people who are supposed to be in charge of the national response to the pandemic [who] instead are escalating the attacks on doctors, scientists and facts, actively endangering the lives of Americans.”

Keilar began to explicitly slam Trump by going after his false, oft-repeated claim that the U.S. is only seeing Covid-19 spikes around the country because of increased testing.

“That is total crap,” Keilar said. “The president is peddling in debunked illogical crap and tweeting instead of doing his job.”

From there, she ripped Trump for promoting a former game show host who claimed the CDC, the media, health officials and others are all “lying” about the virus to politically hurt the president. After that, Keilar rounded on the White House’s attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci with their apparent attempt to damage his credibility.

“Dr. Fauci, whose presence on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has had doctors and experts and science-minded people grasping to the hope that the administration’s magical thinking is countered by at least one stalwart, scientific voice,” Keilar said in a scathing manner. “He is in the crosshairs for publicly contradicting the president and also for getting good press, according to a person familiar with President Trump’s thinking.”

Watch above, via CNN.

