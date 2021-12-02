Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnnell (R-KY) on Thursday rejected calls for a government shutdown, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the week unless there’s a bill to fund the government, in protest of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.

The mandate requires employers with 100 or more employees to have their employees vaccinated or subjected to weekly testing.

“Multiple courts have pushed the pause button on these government vaccine mandates. There is a decent chance the courts will strike them down,” said McConnell on America’s Newsroom on Fox News. “Secondly, next week we are going to have a vote on the vaccine mandate prohibiting that regulation from going into effect. I think it has a decent chance of passing the Senate.”

However, he continued, “I don’t think shutting down the government over this issue is going to get an outcome. It would only create chaos and uncertainty. So I don’t think that’s the best vehicle to get this job done. I think the courts are likely to get it done or we’ll pass early next week. Freestanding, a measure to overturn the government mandate.”

McConnell reiterated that shutting down the government “makes no sense for anyone.”

“Almost no one on either side thinks that’s a good idea,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

