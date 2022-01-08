‘That Was a Flaccid Moment’: Acosta SHREDS Ted Cruz For Walking Back Jan. 6 ‘Terrorist Attack’ Comment

Jim Acosta excoriated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday, for the “flaccid moment” when he apologized to Tucker Carlson for characterizing Jan. 6 as a “violent terrorist attack.”

“We have spent a lot of time this past week talking about January 6th, but we haven’t really addressed what comes next,” Acosta said on Saturday. “One thing we do know is that the truth about the insurrection is still under attack. Consider Ted Cruz, who actually told the truth about January 6th and paid the price.”

Cruz has been widely mocked for his “pathetic” appearance on Tucker Carlson‘s show, during which the senator retracted his labeling of Jan. 6 as a “violent terrorist attack” after Carlson accused him of lying.

“For Cruz, a funny thing happened on the way to honesty,” Acosta said. “The same Ted Cruz who yes, fanned the flames of the insurrection in the days leading up to January 6th, went on Fox to apologize for telling the truth: that the attack on the Capitol was an act of terrorism.”

After playing a clip of the exchange between Cruz and Carlson, Acosta remarked, “That was a flaccid moment.”

“I know comparisons have been made to Reek from Game of Thrones, but I was thinking The Gimp from Pulp Fiction,” Acosta added. “At this point if Cruz wants to head to Cancun, I don’t blame him. Someone get this man a margarita, I’ll be buying.”

Acosta noted that Cruz has called Jan. 6 a terrorist attack multiple times, and that other GOP lawmakers accused former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 attack but later changed course.

“Herein lies the problem for the Republican party: In the cult of Trump, truth-telling will no longer be tolerated,” Acosta said, before playing clips of several lawmakers’ comments, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“And then something dawned on nearly all of them,” Acosta said. “The Republican party had already sold its soul to Trump. Then they sold out America.”

