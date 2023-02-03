‘That’s a Biden Delegate!’ Jake Tapper Shocked at Dem Saying He Won’t Support Reelection If DNC Strips NH of First Primary

Jake Tapper expressed shock over video of a 2020 delegate for Joe Biden saying he won’t support the president’s reelection if the Democratic Party replaces New Hampshire as the first state to hold a presidential primary.

Biden backs the plan to move South Carolina’s primary date before New Hampshire’s.

“If people think that it’s cold in New Hampshire right now, wait until Joe Biden goes there after he’s gotten rid of them as the first-in-the-nation primary,” Tapper said on Friday’s edition of The Lead on CNN.

He played a video of former New Hampshire House Speaker and DNC delegate Steve Shurtleff saying flat-out he won’t support Biden if his state loses its status as the first primary.

“I’ll look for another candidate before I support Joe Biden if he should go so far as to take away the first-in-the-nation primary from the Granite State,” he said.

“That’s a Biden delegate!” Tapper exclaimed.

“Two New Hampshire senators didn’t go to a party at the White House because they were so mad at President Biden about this,” Leigh Ann Caldwell noted. “People in New Hampshire, politicos are saying it is going jeopardize him winning the general election in 2024 should he run again… New Hampshire’s taking this very, very personally.”

Biden’s support for moving South Carolina’s primary date earlier is widely seen as a repayment to Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who in 2020 endorsed him ahead of the state’s primary. At the time, Biden’s campaign was reeling after losing the first three contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

