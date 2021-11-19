‘That’s Bullsh*t’: Arbery Murder Defendant Denies Reports He Sought a Plea Deal

An attorney for one of the defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case has denied reports that he tried to make a plea deal with the prosecution.

When asked by reporters on Friday about those reports, Kevin Gough, who represents William Bryan said, “That’s bullsh*t.”

“What’s bullsh*t?” asked a reporter.

“I’m not getting into it with you,” said Gough. “Denied.”

“Denied, denied, denied,” he added. “I don’t know what y’all talking about.”

According to CBS News:

Lawyers for one of the defendants in the trial of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have asked prosecutors for a plea deal, Arbery family attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News. Merritt said the prosecution “turned it down — flat out.” The request came from attorneys for William “Roddie” Bryan — the man who admitted to pursuing and boxing in Arbery with his vehicle and filmed the fatal shooting in Brunswick, Georgia last year, Merritt said. Merritt told CBS News he believes the request means Bryan is “concerned about the strength of the state’s case.” Bryan is on trial alongside Travis McMichael, and his father, Gregory McMichael. “He’s as culpable as the other two,” Merritt said of Bryan.

Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael – who are White – are on trial for allegedly murdering Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed as he was running in a Georgia neighborhood last year.

Watch above, via CNN.

