Former Fox News host Eric Bolling walked away during a contentious BBC News debate on Wednesday after a fellow guest called his comments “ignorant” and “disrespectful.”

The incident took place during an exchange between Bolling and Aisha Mills on a new voting law in the state of Georgia, including businesses that have left as a result. “I think it’s really rich for any Republican, especially a white man, to run around and claim they care about the economic condition of Black communities and Black businesses when that’s all a lie,” Mills said, directing the comment at Bolling.

“That is not fair!” Bolling protested. “You don’t know me. You don’t know who I am.”

Mills continued after BBC anchor Emily Maitlis told Bolling to let Mills speak. “I am … a Black person in America,” Mills said. “Everything that these voting laws stand for … is all about racial discrimination. How dare you try to act like you are somehow a proponent of Black people and businesses just to make a point and try to create a wedge? It’s ignorant and it’s just disrespectful.”

“You know what? That’s disgusting,” Bolling replied. “I’m done. Put me off. That’s disgusting. I am nowhere near anything you are painting me to be, and the problem with America politics is exactly that. Because I’m white, you think I’m racist? That’s BS. I’m done.”

Bolling stood up to leave as Maitlis pleaded with him to stay, saying, “Stay for one question, Eric!”

He briefly sat back down. “I don’t know why I’m staying here,” Bolling said. “I need an apology.” Mills replied, “I’m not going to apologize for being offended.”

“I’m done,” Bolling said, before walking away for the last time.

Watch above via BBC.

