CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was flabbergasted Wednesday by Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, particularly by his explanation of why he testified previously that he wasn’t aware Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issues with his letter on the Mueller report.

It was reported on Tuesday that Mueller sent a letter to the Justice Department complaining that Barr’s four-page summary of his report failed to “fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his investigation’s findings. That appears to contradict Barr’s claim, when he testified under oath before Congress last month, that he was not aware that Mueller had an issue with his letter.

“Barr sure didn’t establish that he told the truth when he answered the question about whether Mueller objected to anything he said,” Toobin said on CNN Wednesday. “I have to say, I found his answers total gobbledegook about that.”

“The fact is, Mueller wrote a letter of protest. He wrote a letter saying this was not an accurate rendition of the facts when Barr announced his summary, or his summary of conclusions. And Barr was asked about that. He was asked twice about it under oath and he said ‘No, Mueller had no problems.’ And that’s just not true! And it’s still not true after the explanations he gave.”

“I am fluent in English,” Toobin added. “But I don’t understand what his answer is on that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

