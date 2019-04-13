‘That’s Simply Untrue!’: CNN Host Shuts Down Trump Adviser Claiming President ‘Never Incited Violence’

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell called out Steve Rodgers, who sits on President Trump’s campaign advisory board, on Saturday after he said Trump has never incited violence during his rallies.

Blackwell had asked Rodgers about the recent threats against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Trump also posted a video Friday on Twitter showing her “some people did something” regarding 9/11 and showing the attacks themselves.

“Well, you know what? We certainly will never, ever endorse someone committing an act of violence against anyone,” Rodgers said. “And look, we say things and express our freedoms of speech. We are not responsible, Victor, for the actions of other people. We could say something on air and a crack pot will turn it around and try to justify their actions.”

“If you see someone who wants to throw a tomato, punch him in the face or I’ll pay your legal bill if you attack one a protesters, something like that,” Blackwell asked.

“You know, there you go again, as Ronald Reagan said. This is not about the president of the United States. Okay? People are responsible for their own actions. It’s easy to say, you know, that person made me do this or do that. I spent 38 years in law enforcement and all I heard from criminals was, ‘Well you know what, I was forced because someone made me do it.’ The president is not responsible for the actions of other people.

” The president is not responsible for his words? If he insights violence, is he not responsible for those words?

“I have been to his rallies. I have been all over the place with him and his team. He has never incited violence. He has never, ever suggested that people should commit violent acts against each other,” Rodgers explained.

“That is absolutely untrue. That is absolutely untrue,” Blackwell said. “There is video — we have seen the president say that, with the good ole days people would be taken out in stretchers at his rallies during the 2016 campaign. We have seen him say what he would like to do is punch somebody in the face. We have seen him promise to pay for legal bills for people if they were to attack a protester at a rally. What you are saying there simply is not true.”

Watch above, via CNN.

