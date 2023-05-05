‘Shut Up!’ Greg Gutfeld Calls New York’s Governor a ‘Moron’ In Wild Rant About Deadly Subway Choking

Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News’s top-rated show The Five, tore into New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) on Friday, calling her a “moron” and telling her to “shut up” in an off-the-rails rant about the choking death of Jordan Neely on an NYC subway earlier this week.

Neely was held down and choked to death by a 24-year-old Marine after Neely allegedly screamed at passengers on the subway and multiple bystanders moved to restrain him. The medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide and the New York DA has said an investigation is ongoing into whether or not to charge the Marine.

Gutfeld’s screed came in response to a clip of Hochul, in which the governor said, “I do want to acknowledge how horrific it was to view a video of Jordan Neely being killed for being a passenger on our subway trains.”

“And so our hearts go out to his families. I’m really pleased that the district attorney is looking into this matter. As I said, there had to be consequences. And so we’ll see how this unfolds. But his family deserves justice,” the governor added.

Harold Ford Jr. reacted first to Hochul, saying, “This is a terrible story. I agree with the judge. He was a passenger. But there was something else going on there, it seems.”

“I want to get all of the facts. I agree with the judge,” Ford added, agreeing with Jeanine Pirro’s earlier remarks that Neely appeared threatening.

“We do know that New York law is clear around this, that any response to a real or perceived threat has to be proportionate to the threat. And if he believed in his mind that this threat was of a nature and a level that he needed to respond that way, then the law will be applied appropriately,” Ford added.

Fox host Kennedy weighed in after Ford and noted that she rides the subway, but will not arm herself as she is afraid of being held liable for using that weapon against someone threatening on the subway.

Gutfeld spoke after Kennedy and began by tearing into the left. “The left really appreciates Jordan dearly now that he’s dead. They didn’t give two F’s about him when he was alive, so they do not deserve to be listened to,” he began, quickly becoming more heated as he continued:

Al Sharpton says, ‘If you are not at risk, do nothing.’ And then, Joy Reid says, ‘If you don’t do something, you should be charged again.’ They do not deserve to be listened to. Hochul said, You know, that could be you. Assuming that, we society would identify with an unhinged, violent felon, threatening people who’ve attacked women and children. That could be you. No, no, no! When you say that could be you, governor, you should be talking about the bystanders who are now the target of losers like you, Hochul. That could be you. You could be the bystander on the train who decided to share the risk and do something to save somebody else. And you could be the target. That could be you. That’s the story, you moron!

After accusing the left of “hamstringing” the police and creating a vacuum where vigilantes have to step in, Gutfeld continued:

So this revolution threw chaos. Burn it all down is endless, no matter what happens. Right? Right. Obama got elected. Burn it all down. Right. The police improve. They start training. They start doing better things. You have a majority-minority force. Burn it all down. Doesn’t matter. You know, in the minds of the radical left, it’s always going to be ‘burn it down.’ Now we’re seeing more videos of the deceased, right, accosting people using homophobic language, the F-word, that F-word, the N-word. It’s strange. This beloved street performer, this beloved Michael Jackson performer is a relentless menace. And the media did not want to tell you he was a relentless menace and it was only going to happen this way. This was not the beginning of this story. This was the end of the story. The city had this problem for years, this show. A few others were the canary in the coal mine. It wasn’t The view. It wasn’t AOC. Hochul scoffed when we brought up the crime stuff during the election, remember? She said it was played up. And now she’s sitting there acting like she’s compassionate. Shut up! It’s her incompetence, her inaction that created this moment in time where young men, young men stepped up and did the job she was too cowardly to manage or do.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

