CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that, even among Donald Trump’s few remaining White House advisers, there is allegedly growing concern about the president’s increasingly desperate and escalating attempts to overturn the 2020 election — and their long-term impact on the nation’s democracy.

Speaking with Wolf Blitzer on Monday evening’s The Situation Room, Acosta recounted one White House source telling him that Trump’s self-destructive impulses have been supercharged by his single-minded, anti-democratic mania to prove President-elect Joe Biden did not beat him. And this deranged behavior is resembling the frantic last days of a tyrannical regime, doing whatever it can to cling to power.

“The attempted shakedown of the Georgia secretary of state has even some of his own supporters concerned of what he is going to do next,” Acosta told Blitzer, referencing Trump’s outrageously false claims and possibly illegal solicitation of election fraud in a phone call to Brad Raffensperger. “One Trump adviser said Trump is being fed false conspiracy theories by a team of enablers on a daily basis, that has darkened his mood in recent weeks. The adviser went on to say Mr. Trump is acting like a dictator who wants to burn things down on his way out, adding, quote” ‘The arsonist will always light the match.’ Meanwhile, down in Georgia, state officials claim they are playing whack-a-mole trying to knock down the president’s false claims.'”

“Still scrambling to scam his way into a second term, the president is lashing out at members of his party who won’t join his quest to overturn the election,” Acosta added. “Some in the GOP can’t believe their own ears.”

