Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tore into Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on CNN Thursday, in the latest jab of his ongoing feud with the top House Republican.

The Paul-Cheney dispute comes on the heels of John Bolton’s ouster from the Trump administration, which delighted Paul due to his opposition to the hawkishness of the now former national security adviser. On September 11, Paul shared an op-ed from two Wyoming state legislators who criticized Cheney for repeatedly pushing Trump toward an aggressive approach to foreign policy.

As it were, Cheney noticed Paul’s dig and she has returned fire:

I stand with @realDonaldTrump and our men and women in uniform who will never surrender to terrorists, unlike @RandPaul, who seems to have forgotten that today is 9/11. https://t.co/P0Ok2w48d5 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

As Paul spoke to CNN about the Bolton fallout, Brianna Keilar noted the drama and brought up the senator’s response to Cheney.

Hi @Liz_Cheney, President @realDonaldTrump hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

When asked to elaborate, Paul said Liz and her father Dick “have always been Never Trumpers.”

“They hate President Trump’s foreign policy, they want to stay in Afghanistan forever,” Paul went on. “They’re apologizing for John Bolton, they love John Bolton. Really, they’re part of this foreign policy swamp that has been trying to undermine President Trump.”

“The Cheneys are Never Trumpers,” Paul reiterated.

As Paul invoked several instances where the Cheneys opposed Trump’s foreign policy approach, Keilar noted that Paul hasn’t always agreed with Trump either, and she observed that he seems to be competing with Liz for Trump’s attention.

Watch Paul’s response above, via CNN.

