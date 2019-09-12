comScore

‘The Cheneys Are Never Trumpers’: Rand Paul Trashes Liz Cheney as Part of ‘Foreign Policy Swamp’

By Ken MeyerSep 12th, 2019, 2:05 pm

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) tore into Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on CNN Thursday, in the latest jab of his ongoing feud with the top House Republican.

The Paul-Cheney dispute comes on the heels of John Bolton’s ouster from the Trump administration, which delighted Paul due to his opposition to the hawkishness of the now former national security adviser. On September 11, Paul shared an op-ed from two Wyoming state legislators who criticized Cheney for repeatedly pushing Trump toward an aggressive approach to foreign policy.

As it were, Cheney noticed Paul’s dig and she has returned fire:

As Paul spoke to CNN about the Bolton fallout, Brianna Keilar noted the drama and brought up the senator’s response to Cheney.

When asked to elaborate, Paul said Liz and her father Dick “have always been Never Trumpers.”

“They hate President Trump’s foreign policy, they want to stay in Afghanistan forever,” Paul went on. “They’re apologizing for John Bolton, they love John Bolton. Really, they’re part of this foreign policy swamp that has been trying to undermine President Trump.”

“The Cheneys are Never Trumpers,” Paul reiterated.

As Paul invoked several instances where the Cheneys opposed Trump’s foreign policy approach, Keilar noted that Paul hasn’t always agreed with Trump either, and she observed that he seems to be competing with Liz for Trump’s attention.

Watch Paul’s response above, via CNN.

