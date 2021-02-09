The Daily Show pronounced Lou Dobbs “the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen” as it addressed the cancellation of his show on Fox Business.

Dobbs was ousted as the network faces a $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic over the baseless 2020 election claims that Dobbs and other Fox hosts pushed for months.

Fox has announced their intention to fight the lawsuit in court, and as for Dobbs, the network has told Mediaite, “FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business – this is part of those planned changes. A new 5 PM program will be announced in the near future.”

Over the last four years, Dobbs was one of the most blatantly pro-Donald Trump voices on Fox, showering the former president with lavish praise on a regular basis. The Daily Show noticed this, so they bid Dobbs farewell with a montage of the most sycophantic, worshipful comments about Trump on his show.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]