Comedy Central’s The Daily Show saw First Lady Melania Trump’s lime-green dress at her husband’s Republican National Convention speech and couldn’t resist engaging in a little TV mischief.

As she and President Donald Trump exited the White House on Thursday night, her green Valentino dress was a striking contrast to the red, white, and blue splashed all around the South Lawn. But her color choice also had the unfortunate side effect of being nearly the exact same shade as TV green screens.

On its Twitter feed, The Daily Show posted a short video clip that projected some archival video of Trump laughing and joking with his former friend, convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “Melania’s fashion choices always send a message,” the tweet archly captioned.

Melania’s fashion choices always send a message pic.twitter.com/FvriwnX0fR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 28, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]