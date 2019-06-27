The Dalai Lama said in a recent interview that President Donald Trump has a “lack of moral principle” in his view.

The Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader held a broad-range conversation with BBC Correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan, during which, he was asked if Trump ever asked to meet with him. The Dalai Lama said Trump has not before remarking that the president’s emotions are “a little bit too complicated.”

“One day [Trump] says something, another day he says something,” the Dalai Lama said, and he elaborated by saying it alludes to “lack of moral principle.”

“When he became president, he expressed America First. That is wrong,” he continued. “America, they should take the global responsibility.”

Watch above, via the BBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com