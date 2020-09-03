The Federalist’s co-founder Ben Domenech appeared on Fox and Friends Thursday morning to rail against the “new woke standard,” making the bizarre argument that since Founding Father Benjamin Franklin was not an advocate for LGBTQ rights, it will forever be difficult to stay woke.

The publisher also attempted to rip into Democratic nominee Joe Biden for not standing up to new young “wokesters,” as he referred to the more progressive wing of the Democratic party.

“Well, I think that the real critique of Joe Biden isn’t that he is going to tear down the Washington monument, it’s that he is too weak to stand up to the people within his own coalition who want to do exactly that and that’s what we saw from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and this commission, that went through and found all these different problematic entities, problematic historical figures, where various things were named after them,” said Domenech.

The “problematic historical figures” the commission found, Domenech continued, included “not just the normal folks that you are used to hearing about by this point, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, but also people like Ben Franklin. People like Alexander Graham Bell. A long litany of things and the problem really is, Brian, when you look at their standard used in this case. It’s the D.C. Human Rights Act, which includes 21 different categories of problematic situations including a lack of respect for essentially trans-rights.”

“And I have something to tell you, Brian, if you look at any historical figure of any kind of earlier part of our history, guess what?” Domenech floated.

He added, “You know, Ben Franklin not really known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to LGBT issues.”

“And so basically, no one can meet this standard, which D.C. has set up, one that involves a new woke standard that will either recontextualize, shame, put historical context around these various monuments that people appreciate or actually seek to take them down,” Domenech riffed.

The Federalist co-founder went onto state that Biden “has shown no willingness to standing up to new young ‘wokesters’ when it comes to changing standards regarding history.”

