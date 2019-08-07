Those who recall the halcyon days of 2016 might remember Donna Brazile’s dramatic ouster from CNN. The former interim Democratic National Committee chair served as a CNN commentator for years — before she was forced to resign from the network after it was discovered she leaked CNN town hall and debate questions to the Clinton campaign during the primaries.

Brazile landed on her feet at a rival network. She was hired by Fox News as a contributor in March, and occasionally fills in as guest host on The Five. It was on that show Wednesday, during a segment on the recent Democratic debates, that Brazile had an awkward run in with her past.

Fox News host Dana Perino was discussing Bernie Sanders’ criticism of the CNN debates, which he described as “demeaning.” That’s when Perino threw to Brazile, who paused.

“I shouldn’t talk about CNN debates,” Brazile said quietly, prompting an eruption of laughter from her co-hosts. “I got in trouble last time!” she added.

Sanders, the Vermont senator and 2020 presidential candidate, lamented the format of the debates in an interview with Joe Rogan’s show.

“It’s demeaning to the candidates and it’s demeaning to the American people,” he said. “You can’t explain the complexity of health care in America in 45 seconds, nobody can.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com