The Five Dismisses Trump Getting Booed at World Series: ‘He’s Laughing!’

The Five discussed President Donald Trump getting booed at the World Series, both arguing it was disrespectful to the presidency and dismissing it by arguing it showed free speech at work.

Commentator Capri Cafaro was the first to comment at length about the incident, arguing it showed a lack of respect.

“Everybody has their First Amendment right to express themselves however they want, but I would say this, regardless of whether or not you agree with President Trump or not he is the president of the United States and this is the World Series,” she said. “I may not agree with pretty much anything President Trump does but even if I felt that way, I would refrain from booing and just be silent and that’s what you should do.”

Co-host Dana Perino was then asked to comment on The Washington Post’s obituary headline for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she offered her thoughts about the booing.

“I’m proved completely naive,” she said. “I was the one who thought the president should go to the game. I never thought he would get booed. I thought Americans won’t do that, Americans will cheer.”

“I researched presidents that got booed and Barack Obama got booed in Baltimore and also in St. Louis,” Jesse Watters added.

“Wasn’t supposed to be like The Handmaid’s Tale under Trump? People are booing him to his face,” Greg Gutfeld said.

“And he’s laughing!” Perino claimed.

