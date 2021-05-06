‘The Five’ Gets Weird on Media’s Relationship with Jen Psaki: Soon They’ll Be ‘Waxing Her Legs in Public’

During Thursday’s edition of The Five, the conservative cohosts took issue with what they viewed as an overly friendly relationship between White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the White House press corps. Jesse Watters accused journalists of “gushing” over Psaki before reading several laudatory quotes about her from White House reporters. Psaki announced Thursday she plans to step down next year.

“Being a press spokesman for a Democrat,” said Greg Gutfeld, “is a really, really easy job because every time, you’re on the home field advantage, right? You’re dealing with a media whose toughest question will be, ‘What’s your recipe for brownies?'”

Dana Perino, who served as White House Press Secretary for former President George W. Bush, opined that companies in need of a communications person should hire someone with a background in Republican politics “because I guarantee you they have worked so much harder and they’ve seen it all.”

Eventually, cohost Dagen McDowell then took the segment to a weird place.

After all that gushing and fawning from those reporters, what do we get to see next? Them cleaning out her refrigerator for her? Or maybe waxing her legs in public. That’s next. They’re going to have to change their job titles to “professional footstool.”

Watters laughed and noted that Fox News’ White House correspondent would be unlikely to join them. “I don’t think Peter Doocy’s going to be waxing Jen’s legs. Do you, Juan?”

“I don’t know where to go with that one,” said Juan Williams, “But I think I’ll just move us away from this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]