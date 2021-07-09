The Five Hosts Get Personal Questions from Fox Colleagues for Show’s 10th Anniversary: Which Coworker Would ‘Join You in a Street Fight?’

Fox News’ The Five marked its 10-year anniversary this week, and on Friday some of their network colleagues asked them some personal questions to mark the occasion.

The Fan Mail Friday segment included questions from Kennedy and Bill Hemmer, along with Brian Kilmeade joining them on the set.

Kennedy wanted to know which coworker they would pick “to join you in a street fight,” while Hemmer wanted to know “who do you trust the least.”

Kilmeade — who has co-hosted The Five a few times — started off his on-set questions by making them get even more personal: “What’s your initial reaction when you hear I am filling in?”

“That means I’m off!” Greg Gutfeld said.

Dana Perino recalled a moment when she “tried to correct something you said” going into a commercial break and his response was “Why do you try to be everybody’s press secretary?”

Kilmeade also asked if anyone on the show has ever convinced anyone else on the show to change their mind on any issue.

“Maybe, but I would never admit it,” Dagen McDowell remarked.

