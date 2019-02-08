The Five Hosts Urge ‘Due Process’ in Allegations Against Justin Fairfax: ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’

Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of Virginia was accused of sexual assault by a second woman on Friday, just before Fox News show The Five went live.

A woman went on record Friday to claim that Fairfax raped her in 2000 when they were students at Duke University, an allegation that throws the leadership of Virginia into even more turmoil as Governor Ralph Northam faces a blackface scandal.

As Fox News’ Dana Perino noted on air that former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe was calling for Fairfax’s “immediate resignation,” co-host Juan Williams asked, “How do you navigate these very tricky waters?”

“You don’t want to be unfair to Fairfax in the way that we haven’t wanted to be unfair, at least on the Republican side, to Kavanaugh,” Williams said.

“Without due process, there is no process,” Greg Gutfeld agreed. “It doesn’t matter what side anybody’s on, we’re all on the same side of justice.”

“Innocent until proven guilty,” Brian Kilmeade said.

“This could really be true, it might not be, we don’t know,” Gutfeld added.

“This happens in sports, sadly, all the time,” Kilmeade said. “You have a game on Sunday, and then the accusation comes out on Thursday, and they say, ‘Hey guys, you have to act because this just happened, how could you let him play?’ Well, let the process play out.”

“We don’t know if he is guilty right now,” he added. “We have to wait, that’s the problem with sports all the time.”

Citing McAuliffe’s call for Fairfax to resign — based on the two assault allegations against the lieutenant governor — Williams pointed out that “if there’s a pattern established, well that could tip the scales.”

“Well then again, I could read this, not like the guy, and say, I got something that could show a pattern,” Kilmeade countered.

In a statement, the lawyer for the second Fairfax accuser, Meredith Watson, wrote that the alleged rape was “premeditated and aggressive,” and added that they have “statements from former classmates corroborating that Ms. Watson immediately told friends that Mr. Fairfax had raped her.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

