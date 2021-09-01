The Five Slams Don Lemon for Telling Anti-Vax People Not to Go to the Hospital: ‘Combination of Dumba**ery and Cruelty’

The co-hosts of The Five shredded CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday for remarks he made the previous night. During the handoff with Chris Cuomo, Lemon pointed to strain unvaccinated Covid-19 patients are placing on the nation’s healthcare system.

“Some people who are so selfish are saying, ‘It’s my freedom and I don’t wanna get vaccinated. I don’t wanna do that!’ Lemon said. “Ok, fine! But think about someone other than yourself. And if you don’t believe that Covid is real and that it can’t affect your health and possibly take your life, don’t go to the hospital then when you get sick!”

“Don’t go to the hospital if you get sick,” said Geraldo Rivera. “That’s a little harsh.”

Dagen McDowell said of Lemon’s tirade, “This exposes the combination of like, dumbassery and cruelty by Don Lemon because he’s literally saying if you smoked and you get lung cancer, you don’t get any treatment.”

“He’s too stupid to be on TV, but he’s perfect for CNN,” she added.

Will Cain called Lemon “stupid and mean at the same time” and said he’s “a dangerous person.”

“I just wonder when CNN will stop pretending to be news,” said Greg Gutfeld. “Their anchors are more opinionated than Boston cab drivers. They are the national shame network. Every hour now is about how bad you are.”

He added, “What he’s doing is creating a straw man and then he creates this kind of prism of two ideas. ‘You’re either this or you’re this. Therefore, you should be over there.’ He’s not actually interested in persuasion at all. He’s indulging the dopamine rash he gets from shaming people. He’s like a human walking tweet.”

Gutfeld claimed Lemon made the comments for attention “because his ratings are tanking.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com