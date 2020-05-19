The Five’s Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld went all-in to defend President Donald Trump from the wave of criticism that followed his stunning claim that he started taking hydroxychloroquine in early May to prevent the coronavirus, a prophylactic treatment that has no clinically proven basis. And in doing so, the pair trotted a host of “liberal media” stereotypes and tropes along the way.

Gutfeld mocked the reporters and pundits who dared to question Trump’s decision, without noting one of the most vocal critics of Trump’s choice — Neil Cavuto — precedes them on Fox News.

“Suddenly everybody is a doctor. Apparently all of those dopes no better than the White House and the people who prescribed the drug,” Gutfeld said, not hiding his disgust. “They are acting like Trump is ingesting peyote in a year. Here’s the story, Trump is taking drug and he has shared the info with you. The politicians would never do that, that’s why they were shocked. Trump shares. They hide. How dare Trump ask his White House doctor about our tried-and-true medication that’s currently being used off label by other doctors? How dare he make an informed decision as a patient after a second of science, the medical opinion and risk ratio. If you believe Trump is wrong, show us your cost-benefit calculations or shut up.”

In fact, untold number of news reports and cable news shows have done just that in the past 24 hours, pointing to FDA’s warning against taking hydroxychloroqine last month, which came just a few days before the NIH did the same.

Gutfeld pivoted to throwing out a long list of insults at, notably unnamed, members of the media.

“It’s only the morally superior media who get to work and also know all that secret info about hot stocks and real estate and medications. They get the courtside tickets and the best table and then they give you the lectures. The media always has the inside scoop. They are just mad Trump shared it with you,” Gutfeld said. “It’s funny, the media condemns user-prescribed drug during a pandemic are fine with way weirder stuff. You would think an industry that injects poison into their faces would sit this one out. And they never let you, Joe Schmo, tell them they can’t smooth out their wrinkles with a toxin. And they’d fight to the death over the balding drugs, their diet pills, their Adderall, performance enhancers. They can have it all. Inject your forehead with goat pee if you must, but America will save lives while you literally save face.”

Gutfleld’s co-host, Watters, picked up the baton and carried it further out to left field.

“Greg, since when is the liberal media get so uptight about drugs all of a sudden. These people push medical marijuana on the entire country. Like Silicon Valley’s micro-dosing. And if you’re a rich Democrat and you get cancer, you can fly to Germany for an experimental treatment. Are you kidding me? I would love to see what some of these people hating on trump right now have their doctors prescribing them. Little blue pills? Botox, as you said. I mean, what else? Diet pills?”

“I thought we weren’t supposed to get in the middle of a doctor-patient relationship, right? That was the whole point. These people are pro-choice, right? Your body, your decision?” Watters continued. “These same people are going to Whole Foods, they’re getting these healing crystals. They are rubbing CBD [cannabidiol] oil all over their foreheads. Like their juice cleanses and they are worried about FDA approval? Really? You’re really worried about FDA approval?”

Moments later, fellow host Juan Williams fired back at Watters and Gutfeld’s talking points.

“Well, I just think it’s wrong the way that you framed it, Greg,” Williams said. “I think that the real issue here is President Trump can convince the physician. He is the president. But he is a public leader. He’s a person with a tremendous pulpit in terms of American life. All of a sudden, he is saying ‘I am taking this drug.’ And if you do what you recommended, cost-benefit analysis, it’s all risk, no benefits. Why do I say that? Because, guess what. That is exactly what the FDA said on April 24, I got here.”

