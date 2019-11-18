The Guardian editorial board responded to Prince Andrew’s disastrous BBC interview on his late pal Jeffrey Epstein, describing the royal as “entitled, obtuse and shamefully silent.”

In the article, the editorial board called out the “grotesque mismatch between the Duke of York’s language and demeanour, and the gravity of the allegations which continue to surround him.”

“Not once did Prince Andrew’s thoughts turn to the sex trafficking victims who found themselves forced to perform sexual acts with Epstein and others. No sympathy was expressed on their behalf; no sense of outrage,” the board declared. “This lack of empathy revealed a man focused only on his own exculpation. It gave a damning insight into a sense of entitlement that hardly helped his cause.”

“When questioned about Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, the prince flatly stated that he had no recollection of ever having met her. He did not remember an evening in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend, when he was photographed with his arm around Ms Giuffre’s bare waist,” they continued. “On the supposed night in question, in March 2001, he did though remember that he was at home with his family, having been to the Pizza Express in Woking.”

“Prince Andrew came across as a man rendered incapable by privilege of normal processes of discernment, moral judgment and empathy,” concluded the board. “This interview did not in any way achieve the closure he intended it to deliver.”

Prince Andrew’s interview with the BBC’s Newsnight on Saturday made international waves in the media, with newspapers across the world in general agreement that the PR stunt had been a disaster.

Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan described the interview as “excruciating.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]