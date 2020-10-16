‘The Height of Hypocrisy’: The View Destroys Ben Sasse for Talking Pre-Election Smack About Trump After 4 Years of Protecting Him

The hosts of The View are calling out Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for his eleventh hour about face on President Donald Trump.

During the second segment of Friday’s show on ABC, the panelists ripped the Nebraska senator following the publication of a teleconference with constituents in which Sasse destroyed Trump for — among other things — “kiss[ing] dictators’ butts,” and “flirt[ing] with white supremacists.”

“You know there’s something about this that makes me mad,” Joy Behar said. “Because he and his fellow Republicans could have stopped it in its tracks when the Democrats impeached him, and they voted to not indict. That is when he could have stopped it. Now, because he won his primary against a right wing nut case, now he’s worried about the moderates.”

Polls show Sasse with a commanding lead over his opponent, Chris Janicek. But Sunny Hostin pointed out that Sasse was speaking up not out of self-preservation, but rather in the hopes that the GOP can retain their Senate majority.

“I’m kind of disgusted that he feels this way yet voted not to impeach, voted not to indict, and is now telling constituents — I guess what he really thinks — yet is now also saying, ‘but we’ve got to hold the Senate,” Hostin said. She added, “It’s the height of hypocrisy, and I find it so distasteful, and kind of disgusting.”

Ana Navarro concurred, as did Sara Haines.

“I agree with everyone,” Haines said. “It’s too little too late.”

Watch above, via ABC.

