‘The Hypocrisy is Endless’: Moskowitz Calls Out Republican Lawmakers Who Urged For David Weiss to Be Named Hunter Biden Special Counsel

Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday and was asked what aspects of the investigation into Hunter Biden are legitimate in his opinion.

Moskowitz, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, conceded that Hunter “obviously has the tax issue, he has the gun issue and he may have further issues,” but argued that the whole investigation and media storm around Hunter Biden is a GOP-led effort to make Joe Biden appear as corrupt as Donald Trump.

“I mean, he’s batting a thousand on every indictment we thought he was going to get. And so they know they can’t save him. So the whole idea is they want to make Joe Biden just like him. You know, the head of the Biden crime family, like somehow Joe Biden all of a sudden is Tony Soprano,” Moskowitz quipped.

He then railed against Republicans for slamming the appointment of David Weiss as a special counsel to continue his investigation into Hunter Biden.

“Trump appointee David Weiss is going to get into that,” Moskowitz continued, referring to the various tax and other corruption allegations facing Hunter.

“I mean, he’s going to be the special counsel who is going to investigate it. Not just the 30-plus senators that sent a letter, including Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz and Chuck Grassley and Marsha Blackburn and Marco Rubio, but 90-plus House Republicans sent a letter saying they wanted David Weiss to be appointed special prosecutor, including, you know, most of the Freedom Caucus to ask for that. And so, look, they have a little amnesia,” he continued, adding:

That’s what happens today in politics. They think that the viewers don’t have any memory, but there’s not a single shred of evidence that goes to Joe Biden. If you listen to the Republican language, you can see it. That’s why they never say Joe Biden in any of these committee hearings or in fact, or any of the tweets that the committee’s put out. They say the Biden family or they say the Bidens, you know, with an apostrophe s, you know, trying to link Hunter to Joe.

As the interview wound down, Moskowitz argued that the GOP’s continued focus on Hunter Biden will allow for the Democrats to insist Jared Kusner be investigated for allegedly profiting off his time working in the White House. Moskowitz later shared part of his interview on Twitter, writing, “The hypocrisy is endless, but they must’ve received new instructions beamed from Truth Social.”

93 House Republicans last year called for Trump appointee David Weiss to be named special counsel. Now that he has been, they’re labeling their own recommendations as “weaponization”. The hypocrisy is endless, but they must’ve received new instructions beamed from Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/84I19M4tuU — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) August 14, 2023

